The newest Ford Mustang from the factory is charged with a mighty task.

In addition to winning hearts and fans at dragstrips across the country, the new Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 one-off prototype racer is the first fully electric dragster to leave the lines in Dearborn, Michigan.

"Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit," Dave Pericak, Ford's global director for its iconic cars, said in a statement.

According to Ford, the all-electric dragster will make 1,400 horsepower, 1,100 pound-feet of torque, and will "crush" the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170 mph. Ford didn't offer any specifications for the Cobra Jet 1400, but said the prototype would debut later this year at an upcoming drag race event.

Ford said suppliers such as MLe Racecars, Watson Engineering, AEM EV, and Cascadia contributed to the prototype.

"We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now," Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a statement.

This isn't the first electric dragster we've seen from an automaker. Last year, Chevy's eCOPO Camaro approached 9s in its runs and its performance potential was never truly tapped. This time around, Ford is using the Cobra Jet 1400 to whet our appetites for the coming Mach-E crossover—and perhaps more.

Stay tuned.