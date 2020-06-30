Porsche on Monday unveiled a new, entry-level version of its Taycan battery-electric sedan.

Right now it's only been confirmed for the Chinese market but availability in the United States is under consideration.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

The base Taycan features a single electric motor mated to a 2-speed transmission at the rear axle, with output dependent on what battery option is selected.

With the standard 79.2-kilowatt-hour Performance Battery, the motor delivers a peak 402 horsepower. Opt for the 93.4-kwh Performance Battery Plus and peak output rises to 469 hp. Both figures are achieved when using launch control. Nominal outputs are 322 and 375 hp, respectively.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

With either battery option, the base Taycan should deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph.

Standard features include steel suspension springs with adjustable dampers, 19-inch wheels, and LED headlights. Air suspension, a color head-up display, and larger wheels are all available.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

No EPA range estimates were given, but a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Taycan 4S with the 93.4-kwh is rated at 203 miles by the EPA (the Taycan 4S with the 79.2-kwh battery doesn't have an EPA-estimated range yet). The base Taycan with the same battery and more efficient powertrain could potentially deliver a better range.

In our experiences with the Taycan, we've found the EPA's range estimates are fair and accurate. What isn't noted by the EPA is that the Taycan's range seems to be consistent regardless of weather or how fast one is going. In other electric vehicles we've seen range vary by up to 30% depending on the weather or driving conditions, which is a distinct difference from the Taycan.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

There's also been no mention of pricing, but if the base Taycan ends up in local showrooms we'd expect it to undercut the current entry-level model here, the Taycan 4S with the 79.2-kwh battery, which starts from $105,150. We could potentially be looking at a price tag below $100,000.

Porsche has more in store for its Taycan family. Still in the works is a wagon body style that Porsche calls the Taycan Cross Turismo. It's due for a reveal later this year.