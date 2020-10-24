America's SSC reclaimed the title of manufacturer of the world's fastest production car when its Tuatara hypercar achieved an average speed of 316.11 mph over two runs. As you may have guessed, a lot of planning went into making this happen, which is a story in itself.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Another big news topic this week was the return of the Hummer, although now as an EV. According to General Motors, the pickup truck (an SUV is also coming) will blast to 60 mph in three seconds, cover 350 miles on a charge, and drive in a diagonal line thanks to its CrabWalk mode.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Another GM vehicle in the headlines this week was the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade. After testing it, we can with confidence call it the better option over the Lincoln Navigator—and some of the full-size SUV imports, too.

2021 Genesis GV80

If the Cadillac is a bit too big for your tastes, the new 2021 Genesis GV80 might tickle your fancy. This mid-size luxury SUV appeals with its good looks, superb build quality, and non-intimidating tech.

2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-AMG was out testing its version of the redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This time AMG's super sedan is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering close to 700 horsepower—and a more powerful version with over 800 hp is expected further down the road.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the 992-generation 911's GT3 Touring variant. Known to some as "the discreet package," the Touring deletes the GT3's fixed rear wing for a more discrete look.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT prototype

Audi revealed that an Audi Sport version of its E-Tron GT wearing an “RS” badge is coming. A prototype was rolled out at the 24 Hours of Spa, and Audi hinted that we might eventually see the car compete in the new GTX World Tour race series.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

And finally, we slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. If you've been dreaming of owning a monster truck all your life, then Ram's super truck is worth a close look. Yes, it's as crazy as you had hoped.