The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 hasn't been revealed yet, but the sports car maker has already prepared a Touring Package. Known to some as "the discreet package," the Touring Package deletes the GT3's fixed rear wing for a more discrete spoiler from most of the 911 range. In the previous-generation GT3, this package also swapped in a 6-speed manual transmission instead of Porsche's dual-clutch automatic.

We took a walk through history to find how Mercedes' AMG started. Spoiler: It involved a race car called the "Red Pig." It wasn't until 1998, 31 years after AMG was founded, that Mercedes-Benz's parent company, Daimler, acquired a majority stake of AMG.

Start-up automaker Rivian expects the coronavirus pandemic to delay the R1T's production, but that hasn't stopped the company from continuing development. Rivian provided a glimpse into that process with a video showing how prototypes of the R1T electric pickup truck are assembled for testing.

