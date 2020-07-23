Audi's redesigned A3 is confirmed for launch in late 2021 as a 2022 model. The new compact sedan rides on an updated version of Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, and its design has been made more polished and modern inside and out compared to its predecessor.

The Volkswagen GTI has been around for decades and is still one of the best performance compacts for buyers not looking to break the bank. We have a short history lesson for you on the GTI's presence in North America.

Tesla has confirmed the location for production of its Cybertruck. The wildly designed pickup truck is due to start production in late 2021 and has been promised with a base price of $39,900.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

