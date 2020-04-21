The 2021 Audi A3 was revealed online ahead of the small sedan's European launch. It's unclear when the redesigned A3 will reach the U.S., but we do know it'll ride on an updated version of VW Group's MQB platform. The design is more polished and modern inside and out with a large center touchscreen and digital gauge cluster.

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N returns for the new decade with a new trick: it can shift for itself. The hot hatch gains an optional 8-speed dual-clutch transmission for 2020. For those who #GiveAShift, a 6-speed manual is still standard.

The Ford Mustang was the world's best-selling sports coupe in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. The Mustang outsold every other two-door on the market with 102,090 global new-car registrations. That total is down from 113,066 in 2018, but it was still enough to take the crown.

