Audi unveiled a redesigned A3 last year but we won't see the new compact in the United States until later this year. The new A3 arrives here as a 2022 model and in sedan guise only. In other markets a hatchback is available.

Audi on Thursday revealed a starting price of $34,945, including destination. For this you get a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a mild-hybrid system and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the peak output registering at 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available for an extra $2,000.

Buyers seeking more power will be able to opt for an S3 arriving alongside the A3. The S3 also comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 but a much healthier 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The S3 also comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

2022 Audi S3

Further out we'll see a new RS 3 with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5. This model should have 400 or more hp.

The new A3 is based on an updated version of Volkswagen Group's MQB modular platform, the earlier version of which features in the previous A3 and numerous other VW Group models. The updated platform introduces new systems for the all-wheel drive, suspension damping, and speed-sensitive steering of the A3.

For the styling, the new A3 follows a similar formula to the previous model but looks a lot more polished overall. The grille has been enlarged slightly and the headlights feature a more pronounced teardrop element. There also appears to be more sculpting to the body which incidentally has grown slightly. At 14.8 feet in length, the new A3 is 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor though the wheelbase is unchanged.

2022 Audi A3

Inside, there is a digital gauge cluster (10.25 inches standard and 12.3 inches available), a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that can recognize letters entered by hand and responds to natural-speak instructions, and a color head-up display.

Front seat passengers will find standard heated, eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar support, and an available memory for the driver seat and mirrors. Also standard is leather trim and a panoramic sunroof.

Electronic driver-assist features include adaptive cruise control, collision warning, a surround-view camera, and an efficiency assist that, using navigation data, tells the driver the ideal time to lift off the accelerator.

2022 Audi A3

Previously, the A3's only true rivals were the Acura ILX and Mercedes-Benz CLA but in recent years we've seen the arrival of new alternatives like the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, Cadillac CT4, and Mercedes A-Class.

