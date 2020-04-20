A prototype for an updated Maserati Quattroporte has been spotted for the first time.

It's for the current-generation Quattroporte's second update, and one that will see the big sedan embrace electrification. It will also bring a few styling tweaks to the exterior and likely a few new technology updates in the cabin.

No details on powertrains have been announced apart from confirmation that a new plug-in hybrid option will be made available. A battery-electric Quattroporte isn't expected until the nameplate is redesigned around 2022 or 2023.

As for tech in the cabin, we currently expect a new infotainment system and new electronic driver-assist features.

As mentioned above, the changes made to the Quattroporte will be the car's second round of updates. The current generation of Maserati's flagship sedan was introduced for the 2014 model year and given its first update for 2017. We'll see this second update introduced for 2021.

Maserati has a busy time ahead. In fact, the automaker's full lineup is set to be renewed and expanded in the space of just two years. A sort of revival, one centered on electrification, was meant to commence in April with the introduction of an updated Ghibli. The new MC20 supercar was meant to follow in May and be joined by this updated Quattroporte and an updated Levante sometime in the summer. The ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has upset things though, with Maserati pushing back the reveals to September as a result.