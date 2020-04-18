Lotus this week provided a taste of what it's like to order your own Evija and in the process revealed new colors for the electric hypercar.

Fisker Ocean with Force-E off-road package

Henrik Fisker and his new EV startup are almost ready to reveal production details for the Ocean, a small battery-electric SUV designed to challenge the Tesla Model Y. This week we got a look at a new off-road package for the vehicle.

Maserati MC12 Versione Corse

Maserati is about to unveil a new MC20 supercar, but before the MC20 there was the MC12. This week we took another look at this Ferrari Enzo-based Maserati.

1948 Tucker convertible - Photo credit: Accelerate Auto Group/eBay

Another old car we looked at this week was the Tucker convertible. There’s controversy surrounding the car’s authenticity, but there’s no denying it's a thing of beauty and very likely the only one of its kind in the world.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was the next generation of the track-ready Porsche 911 GT3. Look for the latest model to make its debut in the coming months.

992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S active aerodynamics

Another 911 in the headlines this week was the latest 911 Turbo S. Porsche provided an in-depth look at the active aerodynamics and how they prime the car for every driving situation.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the the Jeep Gladiator Mojave. It’s Jeep’s first "Desert Rated" product and yes, it does live up to the hype.

2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Cadillac confirmed that its true successors to the ATS-V and CTS-V based on the CT4 and CT5 will carry the Blackwing designation. Testing is taking place at racetracks all across the country and the new sport sedans are already delivering faster lap times than the models they replace.