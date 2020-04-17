We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave; Porsche's R&D boss didn't mince words regarding Tesla; and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade was priced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is the automaker's first "Desert Rated" product and it lives up to its badge. With upgraded off-road hardware, revised powertrain software, and big 33-inch all-terrain tires, we found the Gladiator Mojave prepped to tackle a quarry and deep sand.

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R was spied undergoing final testing on the Nürburgring. With barely any camouflage the evolutionary design can be seen with droopy-looking headlights, big front intakes, and a rear wing. The trademark quad exhaust tips return, and slimmer horizontal taillights give the latest hot hatch visual width.

Michael Steiner, Porsche's R&D boss, didn't mince words when it came to Tesla: "We do not consider Tesla to be a direct rival," the executive told Automotive News Europe. Steiner said it isn't Porsche's aspiration to be the leader in the range race. Instead, the focus is on making batteries small, lighter, and able to recharge more quickly.

A Lexus LQ flagship crossover SUV is reportedly in the works for 2022. Set to take on the Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q8, and other high-buck SUVs, the LQ will be based on the LS sedan and LC coupe underpinnings. A turbocharged V-6 or V-6 hybrid powertrain will be available at launch, with a twin-turbo V-8 F model possibly arriving later in the life cycle.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade will cost $77,490 when it goes on sale later in 2020. The starting price represents a $1,000 price increase from the current 2020 model, but the latest Escalade features independent rear suspension, more interior space, and 38-inches worth of curved OLED displays on the dashboard.