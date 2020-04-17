The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Taycan has arrived in U.S. dealerships with a price of $105,150. Range increases slightly over the more-powerful Turbo and Turbo S models to an EPA-estimated 203 miles. That's a far cry from Tesla range, but in our experience the Taycan achieves EPA range figures regardless of weather conditions.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade will cost $1,000 more than the outgoing model when it goes on sale later in 2020. With a base price of $77,490, the redesigned Escalade is longer, roomier, and should ride better thanks to independent rear suspension. The 2021 Escalade will come standard with a 38-inch curved OLED display on the dashboard, and options will include Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system, a 36-speaker AKG audio system, and air suspension.

The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 was spied with barely any camouflage while testing on the Nürburgring. The signature dual-exhaust tips mounted in the center of the rear fascia return, as do center-lock wheels with huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors. Expect the latest GT3 to make its debut in the coming months.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S reaches dealers with EPA-estimated range of 203 miles

2021 Cadillac Escalade priced from $77,490, up $1,000

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

Review update: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek treks into familial, familiar territory

Ford offers affordable power upgrades for Ranger, Mustang GT

Byton names a partner for home charger installation, and it isn't Amazon

Porsche R&D boss: "We do not consider Tesla to be a direct rival"

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan to get a fresh face, better tech

Lister Stealth promises to be world's fastest SUV

2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid: 23 electric miles, but worse mpg than non-hybrid