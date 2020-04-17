The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S has now reached dealers and anyone hoping the tamer version of Porsche's electric super sedan would bring an increase in range over the more potent Turbo and Turbo S is going to be disappointed.

The 4S has an EPA-estimated range of 203 miles, which compares with 201 miles for the Turbo and 192 miles for the Turbo S. The silver lining is that buyers opting for the Turbo and Turbo S don't have to feel like they're losing range with the more potent models.

The 203-mile estimate is for the 4S equipped with the 93.4-kilowatt-hour Performance Battery Plus. A standard battery option with 79.2 kwh of capacity is also being offered but doesn't have a range estimate yet.

The standard-battery model comes with 522 horsepower of peak power while the performance-battery model comes with 563 hp. With either battery you're looking at a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.8 seconds or less, and a top speed of 155 mph, made possible by a 2-speed gearbox at the rear (a single-speed 'box features at the front).

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

When it comes to charging, the maximum charging capacity is 225 kilowatts for the standard battery or 270 kw for the performance battery. Using the highest capacity, an 80-percent charge in about 22 minutes is possible.

From our own experience with the Taycan, the EPA's estimates are fair. But what it doesn't portray is the fact that the Taycan's range tends to be consistent whether you're driving fast close to the Arctic Circle or along warm Californian canyon roads. In other EVs, range can vary by as much as 30 percent depending on the weather. Porsche has also tuned the Taycan for a sportier feel by reducing the level of energy regeneration compared to other EVs on the market, which also negatively affects range.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

You'll have a tough time telling the 4S apart from the Turbo models without looking at the badges. The aerodynamics haven't changed much, ensuring that the 4S, just like the Turbo models, has an extremely low coefficient of drag of just 0.22 Cd. There are subtle differences, though. The wheels are smaller at 19 inches across and the side skirts don't match the body color.

Pricing starts at $105,150 for the 4S with the standard battery and $‭111,730‬ for the 4S with the performance battery. Both figures include destination. The Turbo and Turbo S are priced from $152,250 and $186,350, respectively. Though it's yet to be announced, we could still see more affordable models with rear-wheel drive only, like a base Taycan and Taycan S.