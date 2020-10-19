California EV startup Karma Automotive is almost ready to show us its first battery-electric car.

This is the company born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive, and its first model, the Revero, is an extended-range electric sedan whose stunning design was borrowed from the original Fisker Karma. The company has since launched updated versions of the Revero, and developed its own highly modular battery-electric platform known as E-Flex.

The platform's first application will be the new GSe-6 due for delivery in 2021. Karma is already accepting reservations for the battery-electric sedan, which is priced to start from $79,900, before destination. Karma announced pricing for the GSe-6 the same week that Lucid announced a $77,400 starting price for its rival Air sedan, and Tesla dropped the starting price of its Model S to $69,420.

While the Air and Model S come with over 400 miles of range as standard, all Karma has said about the GSe-6 is that it will offer up to 300 miles of range. The biggest battery on offer will be a 110-kilowatt-hour unit.

Teaser for Karma GSe-6 due in 2021

We also know the GSe-6 will come in several flavors: base, Luxury and Sport. It isn't clear if there will be performance differences between the grades, though we know the base grade will have 21-inch wheels while Luxury and Sport grades will come with 22-inch wheels. The Sport grade will also feature some carbon-fiber accents.

The GSe-6 will share the sexy silhouette of the Revero, but as mentioned above the platform will be new. Karma has previously hinted that the platform will support up to 400 miles range and the ability to charge the battery to 80% capacity in about 30 minutes.

2020 Karma Revero GT with available Sport package

Production will be handled at Karma's plant in Moreno Valley, California, where the Revero in its various forms has been in production since 2017.

Karma has hinted at more models, including an SUV and pickup truck. The company also hinted at a sports car when it rolled out the sexy SC2 concept at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.