Cadillac's line-topping SUV is getting more luxurious for 2021 with a small price boost to match.

On Thursday, Cadillac announced pricing for the redesigned 2021 Escalade. Base prices are $77,490 for the short-wheelbase version, and $80,490 for the long-wheelbase ESV (both prices include a mandatory $1,295 destination charge). That represents a $1,000 price increase versus the 2020 model for both body styles, though Cadillac is also currently offering a $9,500 incentive on 2020 models. The 2021 Escalade is scheduled to go on sale in the United States later this year.

It may be an old-school body-on-frame SUV, but the 2021 Escalade emphasizes tech to a great degree. Heavily influenced by the Escala concept, the interior is dominated by a 38-inch OLED curved display, comprised of three individual elements: a 7.2-inch touchscreen, 14.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 16.9-inch touchscreen that controls most infotainment functions. All three screens come standard.

That massive expanse of glass enables "augmented reality" navigation, which overlays directional arrows onto street-view images. Navigation is standard, as are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system, a surround-view camera system, and 22-inch wheels.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Options include the latest version of Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system, which adds the ability to change lanes thanks to a new sensor array, a 36-speaker AKG audio system, magnetic dampers, air suspension, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

The SUV shares a basic platform with the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and 2021 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL, adding independent rear suspension for the first time. A passive suspension system is standard.

A carryover 6.2-liter V-8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque is the base engine, but a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 with 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque is also available. Both engines are coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive. Full-time four-wheel drive with low-range gearing and an electronic limited-slip differential is also available.

The 2021 Escalade will be offered in five trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum. Cadillac hasn't yet broken out pricing for individual trim levels or options. Look for that information closer to launch.