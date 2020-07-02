Audi has just launched the new E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback, both of which generate up to 496 horsepower from a three-motor powertrain. The handsome SUVs are the first EVs from a major automaker to pack such a powertrain—Tesla included.

BMW is set to launch a new generation of the M3 sedan and M4 coupe in September. The cars will offer manual and automatic transmission options, and if you want the latter you'll need to upgrade to Competition spec.

After ten generations, the Lincoln Continental may be about to go down for the count. Lincoln has confirmed that the current Continental will be phased out after 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi E-Tron S electric SUV revealed with 3-motor powertrain

BMW M3 and M4 buyers will need to upgrade to Competition spec for automatic

Lincoln will drop Continental after 2020 to focus on SUVs

Volvo issues largest recall in company history for seat belt issue

Nissan teases Ariya electric SUV ahead of July 15 reveal

Lucid Air claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient luxury car

EV startup Byton halts operations due to cash troubles

Review update: 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature straddles the SUV class line

Maserati's new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 delivers 621 horsepower

Tesla reportedly scaling down plans for German Gigafactory, cutting batteries out