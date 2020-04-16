The next Volkswagen Golf R was spotted free of camouflage running some laps at the Nürburgring. Expected to reach dealers later in the year, the new hot hatch should come packing a high-tech cabin and over 300 horsepower.

Another car testing at the 'Ring was the next BMW M4, in convertible guise. The new car will come with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and all-wheel drive, and striking looks previewed by last year's controversial Concept 4 show car.

Lexus' next major model introduction is tipped to be a new flagship crossover SUV. According to the latest reports, the luxury crossover is due around 2022 and with styling previewed by 2018's stunning LF-1 Limitless concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots and video

Lexus LQ crossover reportedly coming to challenge Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne

Rock of ages: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave challenges the 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Aston Martin V-12 reportedly to receive electrification, UK production

Mercedes-Benz pushes plug-in hybrid tech, will have 20 PHEVs by end of 2020

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video

Auto insurance companies pay back $6.5 billion, but is it enough?

1984 Porsche 962 IMSA race car for sale

Amid pandemic, cities woo Tesla over Cybertruck factory possibility