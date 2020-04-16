Self-driving car startup Zoox has settled a lawsuit filed against it a year ago by Tesla over allegedly stolen data.

In a case similar to the one between Uber and Waymo from a couple of years back, Zoox has admitted that some former Tesla employees it hired were in possession of documents containing proprietary information from the electric car company dealing with warehousing and logistics.

“Zoox acknowledges that certain of its new hires from Tesla were in possession of Tesla documents pertaining to shipping, receiving, and warehouse procedures when they joined Zoox’s logistics team,” Zoox said Tuesday in a statement to Reuters.

Details of the settlement haven't been made public although Zoox said it made a payment to Tesla.

Unlike many rival self-driving car startups, Zoox intends to develop both a self-driving system and a purpose-built vehicle to serve as a taxi or delivery van. The company has demonstrated its prototypes handling difficult traffic situations such as lane changes in busy traffic, crossing four-way intersections, and poor weather situations.

In 2018, Uber agreed to settle a lawsuit filed against it by Google's self-driving startup Waymo over data allegedly stolen by a former employee. The employee, Anthony Levandowski, was charged last August and agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in March.