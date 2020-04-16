Aston Martin has just announced an electrified 3.0-liter V-6 that in its most potent configuration will be the most powerful powertrain we've seen yet from the automaker.

That doesn't mean Aston Martin will phase out its 5.2-liter V-12. Well, not yet anyway.

Citing an insider source, Autocar reported Thursday that Aston Martin plans to electrify its V-12 and move its production to the United Kingdom. The engine is currently sourced from the same Ford factory in Cologne, Germany, responsible for Aston Martin's former 6.0-liter V-12.

Aston Martin turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6

The V-6 will also be built in the U.K., though Aston Martin is yet to announce a production site. The automaker has, however, ruled out the soon-to-be-decommissioned Ford engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, which is located close to Aston Martin's new St Athan car plant.

The V-6 will initially power the Valhalla hypercar due in 2022, and will eventually replace applications of the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter V-8 that Aston Martin currently uses.

Aston Martin's versions of the AMG V-8 come with 503- and 542-horsepower outputs. CEO Andy Palmer has previously hinted that any application of the V-6, despite the engine being smaller, will have a higher output than the V-8 it replaces.