Hennessey Performance Engineering is renowned for its power upgrades for American muscle, but the Texas tuner also offers upgrades for European exotics. A couple we've covered in the past include the Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren 600LT.

Hennessey has now unveiled an upgrade for the Audi R8. It's a twin-turbocharger upgrade for the R8's 5.2-liter V-10, and it sees the output dialed to 912 horsepower. That's a huge jump on the stock R8 which delivers 562 hp in R8 V10 guise and 602 hp in R8 V10 Performance guise.

To reach the gains of more than 50 percent, Hennessey adds a pair of Precision turbochargers, high-flow intake and exhaust systems, an intercooler, a custom oil system, and all of the necessary piping to make it work.

As part of the upgrade, Hennessey also calibrates the engine management system and tests the upgrade, both on the dyno and the track. What kind of performance can owners expect out on the track? Hennessey quotes a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 9.8 seconds at 145 mph.

The price of the upgrade fully installed is $79,500, and Hennessey notes that since the R8 is a twin under the skin with the Lamborghini Huracan, the same upgrade can also be installed on the Italian supercar.