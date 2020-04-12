British racing driver, ambassador of motorsports, and Formula One legend Stirling Moss died Sunday at his home in England, according to reports. He was 90 years old.

Moss had battled a prolonged illness, his wife told media in Britain.

Moss never won an F1 driver's title although he's widely regarded as one of its best drivers. Moss competed in 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961 and won 16 times. He finished three times behind Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955, 1956, and 1957, and once behind Mike Hawthorn by one point, whom he helped win a Grand Prix earlier in the season, in 1958.

Moss also competed in other forms of racing, including sports car racing, and won the 1954 12 Hours at Sebring and 1955 Mille Miglia, and finished second overall at the 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A major crash at Goodwood in 1962 forced an early retirement from motorsports for Moss, although he was a mainstay at races for decades later as a broadcaster and ambassador. Moss also participated in vintage races at Silverstone, Goodwood, and other tracks around the world.

Moss was knighted in 2000 by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to motorsports.

An illness in 2016 and failing health forced Moss to largely step away from public life in 2018.

Following his death Sunday, F1 teams and drivers voiced their condolences and support to Moss's family and paid their respects.

Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/SDUAqxENHk — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2020

Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020