We drove the 2020 Nissan Frontier; there's a mystery to solve regarding a mid-engine Ford Mustang; and the 2021 Lexus LC debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier is an ancient truck that just received a heart transplant for the new decade. The heavily updated Frontier won't debut until later this year as a 2021 model, but the 2020 Frontier receives a new 3.8-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission that gives it more horsepower and better efficiency.

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe was spied in production form without camouflage undergoing cold-weather testing. Set to join the lineup next year, the GTS model is expected to have a hotter version of Porsche's turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 with about 470 horsepower.

Ford made a mid-engine Mustang in 1966 and somehow forgot about it. Four photos of the mid-engine pony car exist as proof, but Ford would like anyone with knowledge of the car to step forward and shed some light on its history. How does such a thing happen?

One of the insane Nissan GT-R-powered Juke-Rs is for sale for $706,883. With just 12 miles on the odometer, this Juke-R is the only example to be sold to someone outside of Nissan that hasn't been wrecked.

The 2021 Lexus LC is now in production and set to hit dealerships in May with less weight, minor chassis modifications, and a new convertible body style, though the LC F still hasn't arrived. The silky-smooth 5.0-liter V-8 stands pat at 471 horsepower, as does the gorgeous coupe's $93,975 price tag.