He's not yet in Formula One, but Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, appears to be well on his way to getting there.

Mick is making his way through the ranks of professional racing. He's currently driving in Formula 2 and is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, the factory-backed program designed to groom young drivers into professionals both on and off the track. He's also demonstrated an ability to drive a modern F1 car at a professional level.

Now he's got his own online store with plenty of merchandise, including signed items. Examples include clothing items, model cars, keyrings, and miniature helmets. There is also some artwork incorporating parts from Mick's actual helmets.

The store is operated by MBA-Sport, a sport merchandise company that last year offered a joint merchandise line from current F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen and West Coast Choppers. If you didn't already know, the 2007 world champion is a huge chopper fan.

MBA-Sport said Thursday that the idea for Mick's store was made following numerous calls from fans for place to buy his merchandise and memorabilia.

“It’s great to have a new platform for my entire collection, documenting my way in motorsports so far,” Mick said. “I thank everyone for making that possible and look forward to the next chapter together.”

You can access Mick's online store by visiting www.mickschumachershop.com.