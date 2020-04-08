A serious accident involving Goldrush Rally founder Benjamin Chen took place early Tuesday on the streets of New York City.

Chen lost control of a Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT he was driving and slammed into a minivan in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan. He then kept driving, smashing more cars in the process, before finally being stopped by police.

Footage of the accident has since surfaced on social media.

Police have charged the 33-year-old with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The Carrera GT that Chen was driving was one of 25 tuned by Gemballa and was originally painted gray. Known as the Gemballa Mirage GT, the car was acquired by Chen in 2014 and painted blue to honor his late father. The blue was the same color featured on an earlier 911 that he and his father purchased together, Chen revealed in an interview with duPont Registry published in 2014.

As mentioned above, Chen was the founder of the Goldrush Rally, an annual event that sees car enthusiasts drive and party across several states in the space of about a week. During 2014's event, Chen managed to hit 246.4 mph on a public road in a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport he also owns. The high-speed run took place during the Sun Valley Road Rally near Ketchum, Idaho.