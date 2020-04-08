Porsche looks to be readying a Cayenne GTS Coupe to help bridge the performance gap between the S and Turbo. The new variant should debut next year with around 470 horsepower on tap.

Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera is entering the United States with a coupe and convertible known as the Sciadipersia. The car is based on the Maserati GranTurismo and just 15 are destined to be built.

Polestar unveiled a large fastback sedan concept in February. The concept probably won't make it into production, but its lines will influence what's coming down the road from the Swedish EV brand.

2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe spy shots

Touring Superleggera's Maserati-based Sciadipersia now available in US

Polestar's Precept concept is brand manifesto written in 3D

Nissan adds large vehicles to Takata airbag recall

GT of the future: The design of the Polestar Precept

Put the EV in the garage: Solar driveways could power entire households

Rivian R1T and R1S electric pickup and SUV delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award

Goldrush Rally founder crashes modified Porsche Carrera GT, charged with DUI

Hyundai has 5 reminders for making your EV battery last longer