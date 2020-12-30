BMW is set to unveil a new range-topping version of its M5 super sedan next month, and a teaser video posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday provides some key details.

The new variant will be badged an M5 CS, placing the M5 alongside other M cars that have received the CS treatment. BMW also offers an M2 CS, and there were CS versions of the previous-generation M3 and M4.

Prototypes for the M5 CS have been testing for months and now we have the first details thanks to Markus Flasch, the head of the BMW M division. In the teaser video, he confirmed that the M5 CS will have a peak output of 635 horsepower, though this is likely to be a metric rating used in Germany and thus could be reduced to 626 hp when rated in the United States. In comparison, the regular M5 makes 600 hp and the M5 Competition makes 617 hp.

2021 BMW M5 CS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Flasch also confirmed a 70-kilogram (154-pound) weight reduction from the M5 Competition, with one of the weight-saving measures being the addition of lightweight carbon-fiber bucket seats borrowed from the latest M3 and M4. Flasch also said the car is a strict four-seater.

Other elements confirmed for the M5 CS are forged aluminum wheels and a carbon-ceramic brake package with calipers painted red (as opposed to the traditional blue used on M cars). The wheels will feature an exclusive bronze finish that will also be applied to other areas of the car, like on the grille. Another exclusive touch will be motorsport-inspired yellow headlights, albeit only for the daytime running lights.

There could be more. CS models tend to feature less restrictive electronic nannies, and there have been rumors of a newly developed V-8 possibly making its debut in this M5 CS. We'll know soon so stay tuned.