Mazzanti, the maker of Italy's most powerful production car, has turned to crowdfunding to help raise funds for the development of its future hypercars.

The company, which is located near the famous city of Pisa, last week launched a campaign on Italian crowdfunding website Crowd Fund Me and is seeking 300,000 euros (approximately $326,000) in return for a 7-percent equity stake.

Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli

The funds raised will help support the company's development plans through 2025. About 40 percent will be used to fund production of further cars, while the remaining 60 percent will be used on funding R&D and promotional efforts.

"I am proud to announce that Mazzanti Automobili s.r.l. is officially the first hypercar manufacturer initiating an innovative growing project through alternative finance,” said Luca Mazzanti, CEO and founder of Mazzanti. “From now is available, for a few and selected new partners, the opportunity to take part in the capital of the company.”

Luca Mazzanti

Mazzanti includes its financial statements dating back to 2016 on the campaign page. They show that the company took in revenues of 1,053,225 euros in 2019 which resulted in a profit after interest and taxes of 321,290 euros. That was a significant jump on 2018's profit of 107,051 euros.

The company has managed to build 15 Evantras since the car was first shown in 2013 and plans to increase the rate of production to around five cars per year.

Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli, 2016 Turin Auto Show

The Evantra is a mid-engine hypercar with a chrome-molybdenum chassis and a body made from either aluminum or carbon fiber (the customer has the choice). There are currently three versions of the car, with the most potent, the Evantra Millecavalli, featuring a 7.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 1,000 horsepower.

Mazzanti doesn't currently operate in the United States but the company said it has “agreements already in progress” aimed at a launch here. Unfortunately, no word on timing has been mentioned.