The first-generation Acura NSX is prized for its pure driving experience and ease of ownership. But this 1999 model currently listed on Bring a Trailer, is no ordinary NSX. It's one of 51 Zanardi Edition models sold in the United States.

The Zanardi Edition was launched to commemorate Alex Zanardi's back-to-back CART championships with Honda-powered cars in 1997 and '98. The Italian lost both legs in a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race at the Lausitzring in Germany. He eventually found his way back into the cockpit, including an appearance at the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona with BMW.

Zanardi Edition models are distinguished by New Formula Red paint, stiffer suspension, and a fixed roof in place of the targa roof on other 1999 NSX models. A mid-mounted 3.2-liter V-6 produces 290 horsepower and 224 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transaxle.

This car, number 43 of 51, shows 57,500 miles on the odometer. In September 2019, an Acura dealer replaced the timing belt, tensioner, water pump, accessory drive belts, and valve cover gaskets, according to the seller. The dealer also flushed the cooling and brake systems, serviced the fuel injection system and transmission, and replaced a wheel sensor. Note that the car currently rides on Yokohama tires manufactured in 1998.

Currently located in Connecticut, the NSX comes with a New York title, a clean Carfax report, and its original window sticker, according to the listing. The car, which is being offered for sale on behalf of a dealer, has a high bid of $79,000 with three days left in the auction. For comparison, its original 1999 window sticker price was $84,745.