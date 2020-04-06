The Fisker Ocean is still a long way from reaching production, but the company has already come up with a more rugged design for the small electric SUV.

This concept sketch was posted to Twitter by Fisker founder Henrik Fisker on Sunday, along with the message that he has a special place to store the oversized spare tire. He'll reveal the answer to that next week but he's already stated that it isn't the trunk, frunk or roof.

Fisker describes this particular version of the Ocean as the rescue edition. The shovel is ideal for trails while the charging box likely hides ports to plug in equipment. We can imagine a few buyers wanting their Oceans in just this configuration.

Fisker plans to start production of the Ocean in late 2021, and if all goes to plan the company will launch two more vehicles based on the SUV's platform in relatively quick succession. The company hasn't said what form they will take, although it has hinted at a pickup truck in the past.

Hopefully Fisker can manage to get the Ocean into production as the vehicle is quite compelling. It's priced from $37,499, excluding destination, and qualifies for a full federal tax credit of $7,500. You'll also be able to lease one from $379 per month, with the lease price including the cost of all repairs and maintenance. That's not a bad deal for an electric SUV with an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and claimed range of 300 miles.