It was destined to be one of the stars of the Geneva International Motor Show, but with the Swiss event canceled in early March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Hyundai's stunning Prophecy concept had to settle for an online reveal.

That didn't diminish the concept's gorgeous lines and mystique one bit, and now Hyundai has followed up with more photos and information.

The Prophecy is an electric car with a curvy, almost retro design that recalls the Saab 92 of the 1950s. Hyundai specifically mentioned vintage cars of the 1920s and '30s served as inspiration.

The design represents an evolution of the automaker's Sensuous Sportiness design language first introduced with 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept, and elements of it are destined for the Korean automaker's future EVs. In fact, Hyundai said the concept's very name emphasizes that the vehicle teases elements that will be developed in the future. The pixel lights and propeller-shaped wheels that reduce air resistance are two examples that we are likely to see in production at some point.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

Underpinning the vehicle is Hyundai's first dedicated EV platform, a modular design referred to as “E-GMP.” The platform made its debut in 2019's 45 concept and will debut soon in a production version the wedgy SUV concept. Thanks to the compact size of the E-GMP's powertrain components, Hyundai said the platform enables designers to eliminate the bulk of the center console and engine bay.

The designers took full advantage of this for the Prophecy's roomy cabin that, like the exterior, also features retro themes. It's still a high-tech space though, with a pair of joysticks replacing the traditional steering wheel and a large digital screen spanning almost the entire width of the dash. The designers wanted a cabin that exudes relaxation, with dark colours and natural materials meant to emphasize this.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

The interior also features Hyundai's new Smart Posture Care System (SPCS) that's able to suggest to the driver the ideal seating position based on the driver's height and weight characteristics. The system is able to adjust the seat, steering wheel, mirrors and head-up display to suit. And when the driver wants to take a break from driving, they can pull over and enter a relax mode where the seat reclines and the dash swivels upward to give the driver an optimal view of the screen which can be used for entertainment content. Such a design could prove useful as fully self-driving technology becomes a reality.

Finally, Hyundai fitted with the Prophecy with an air filtration system complete with fine dust sensors. When dust particles reach a certain level in the cabin, the system takes in air from the outside, filters it for purity and then circulates it through the vehicle. The system is always active, even if no one is inside the car. That way the car will always feel fresh and breezy whenever you hop in.