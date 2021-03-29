Mercedes-Benz is almost ready to show us its EQS, a large battery-electric sedan destined to compete with high-end versions of the Tesla Model S. Ahead of the reveal, the automaker gave us a sneak peek at the interior, which is dominated by a dash-wide, touch-sensitive screen dubbed the Hyperscreen.

Barrett-Jackson's latest auction saw a handful of vehicles receive seven-figure bids. Among the high hitters was a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake. Shelby famously built two of the cars, though the other was destroyed decades ago when it was driven off a cliff.

In the future, heading off-road won't necessarily mean the end of charging infrastructure. Jeep has teamed up with Electrify America to create a network of charging stations targeting off-roaders and overlanders.

