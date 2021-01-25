Lotus is working on a series of sports cars to replace its aging Elise, Exige and Evora models, all three of which bow out of production this year. A teaser hints at the design of the new cars, the first of which is code-named the Type 131 and expected on sale in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz's new electric powertrains will vastly improve the stability of the automaker's cars. Mercedes demonstrated this with its upcoming EQS sedan in a new video.

Ferrari's latest car customized by Tailor Made is a 488 Pista that features unique touches inspired by the brand's racing past. Among the unique touches are white accents featured inside and out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

