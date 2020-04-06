A fresh look and new tech should soon grace BMW's 5-Series range as part of a mid-cycle update. A prototype for the updated 5-Series wagon has been spotted but sadly we won't see this model in the United States.

Having dabbled with an electric SLS in 2014, AMG is now ready to make EVs a permanent fixture in its lineup. The first of these new AMG EVs will reportedly be a range-topping version of the upcoming EQS sedan.

HyperPower Technologies has developed a 1,340-horsepower electric motor that's scalable, meaning multiple units can be mounted to a common shaft for huge power generation. The Australian company is demonstrating the technology on a drag racer which combines four of the motors for a 5,360-hp output.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

