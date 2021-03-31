Mercedes-Benz AMG's first dedicated electric vehicle will arrive this year, the company announced late on Tuesday during a presentation of its electrification strategy for the coming years.

The vehicle is expected to be a variant of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan (shown above), but it won't be a heavy hitter like AMG's 63 series. Rather, it will sit in AMG's first rung of performance like the current batch of 35- and 53-series cars.

AMG has confirmed that its full lineup will eventually be made of EVs, though only when the technology is ready, which could be more than a decade still.

Mercedes-Benz AMG electric-vehicle technology

AMG's first EV will feature an electric motor at each axle to form an all-wheel-drive system with highly precise torque vectoring. According to AMG, the performance on offer will be comparable to its current V-8 lineup, so expect around 600 hp. The electric motors will rev to 18,000 rpm, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in well under four seconds and a top speed of around 155 mph.

Under AMG's new electrification strategy, future V-8 models will be given a major step up in performance thanks to hybrid technology. We're talking more than 800 hp thanks to a combination of a V-8 and electric drive system.

To differentiate its EV from the regular Mercedes model on which it is based, AMG will use its own wiring harness for the 400-volt battery, which the tuner said is necessary for the higher performance that will be called upon. AMG will also have its own tuning for the suspension and brakes, including an AMG-exclusive brake energy recovery system using lessons learned from Formula One. Called i-Booster, this system will seamlessly combine energy recovery with hydraulic braking to ensure predictable brake feel on the track. It is also expected to recover much more energy than rival systems.

AMG will also fit its EV with unique styling inside and out, as well as develop a signature sound. This last bit is vital as one of AMG's strong selling points is the sound of its cars.

In addition to the EQS, AMG is also likely to launch its own version of the smaller EQE sedan and a planned electric G-Class (likely to be called the EQG). Because of the modular nature of EV technology, these models will likely feature the same or similar specs.

AMG has plenty of experience with battery-electric power. Recall, the Affalterbach tuner first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output.