Mercedes-AMG is known to be developing battery-electric cars, and its first could be a range-topper for the Mercedes-Benz EQS due out later this year.

Citing an anonymous source, Autocar reported Monday that AMG by 2022 will have a version of the EQS with performance on par with the current S63, which rates in at 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The non-AMG version of the EQS meanwhile is reported to top out at 470 hp and 560 lb-ft.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Power wouldn't be the end of the story, though. Autocar reported that AMG's version of the EQS would also feature regenerative brakes developed using Formula One know-how, enabling them to recover much more energy than any existing system designed for road cars. Coupled with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, the regenerative brakes are tipped to see the electric super sedan deliver a real-world range of 320 miles.

Charging at 350 kilowatts would also be a given, meaning the car's battery could be charged to 80 percent in around 20 minutes using a suitable high-speed charger.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Potential rivals for any AMG version of the EQS include the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Audi E-Tron GT and Tesla Model S Plaid.

The report of the AMG battery-electric super sedan ties in with a report from February that indicated that AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe, along with Mercedes' CLS, would be replaced in the near future by a single electric sedan as part of cost-cutting measures. It's likely the EQS is the model the earlier report referred to.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Beyond the EQS, AMG is reportedly looking at launching versions of the smaller EQE electric sedan and a planned electric G-Class (likely to be called the EQG). Because of the modular nature of EV technology, these models would likely feature the same or similar specs to any AMG version of the EQS.

AMG has plenty of experience with battery-electric power. Recall, the Affalterbach tuner first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output.