We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD; the 2021 BMW 5-Series was spied; and we interviewed Koenigsegg designer Sasha Selipanov. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD is no a sport sedan or sports car, but it is a sporty Camry with a cat-back exhaust, a firm suspension, a ground effects kit, and a extroverted rear wing. It puts a smile on kids' faces and is easily the sportiest Camry. It's also the least expensive way to get a V-6 engine in Toyota's mid-size sedan.

The 2021 Genesis G80 debuted with a gorgeous design, turbocharged engines, and a luxurious interior. Suspension technology that uses a camera to read the road ahead has been ported over from the GV80 crossover SUV. Expect the G80 to be priced in the mid $40,000s when it goes in sale in 2021.

The refreshed 2021 BMW 5-Series was spotted prowling the streets of Europe with minimal camouflage. The front and rear ends feature tweaked bumpers and revised lighting. Inside, it has an updated infotainment system. Expect the refreshed 5-Series to hit dealerships later this year as a 2021 model.

The 2020 Detroit auto show was canceled due to the coronavirus. The show's facility, Detroit's TCF Center, is to be repurposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a temporary field hospital to treat patients with Covid-19. The next Detroit auto show is now scheduled for June 2021.

We interviewed Sasha Selipanov, the lead designer for Koenigsegg. Before joining the Swedish supercar maker, the 36-year-old penned the Bugatti Chiron, Genesis Essentia concept, and many other gorgeous vehicles. His designs don't have a common theme. They just need to be good looking.