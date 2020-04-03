Audi has introduced a special edition of the 2020 RS 3 aimed at pure performance. The 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition has a higher top speed than the standard model and comes with the fixed sport suspension for better track performance. Audi announced the car on Friday.

The sedan's electronic limiter is raised to 174 mph, a 19-mph increase over the standard RS 3.

Other than the fixed sport suspension, which is a no-cost option on the standard car, Audi didn't make any mechanical changes. Magnetic dampers are the standard choice.

The Nardo Edition uses the same 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 as the standard RS 3, with 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. However, the Nardo Edition does get a sport exhaust system as standard equipment, which should provide a more soulful soundtrack.

Like other models, drive is to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This means Audi's estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds for the standard car applies to the Nardo Edition as well.

The Nardo Edition has model-specific 19-inch wheels and comes only in Nardo Gray with Black Optic exterior trim and red brake calipers. The interior gets Crescendo Red stitching and trim, as well as carbon inlays.

Audi offers familiar tech features on the Nardo Edition, including a Virtual Cockpit 12.3-inch instrument cluster, which can be configured to show shift lights in manual mode. The MMI infotainment system includes navigation and a touchpad that recognizes handwriting.

The 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition is available now, with production limited to 200 cars for the United States. Pricing starts at $60,895. That's a $3,700 premium over a base RS 3, or about $194 for each additional mph.