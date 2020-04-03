Honda is set to launch a pair of EVs based on the same platform underpinning the upcoming GMC Hummer EV. The platform is General Motors' new BEV3 design which uses the automaker's Ultium batteries.

Audi had considered turning the A8 into an EV but has since decided that electric SUVs are a better bet. This isn't the case at rivals BMW and Jaguar which will both launch electric versions of their flagship sedans.

Mil-Spec Automotive is turning from Hummers to Ford F-150s for its post-apocalyptic off-road conversions. The first of Mil-Spec's F-150s is a beast with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 good for 500 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

