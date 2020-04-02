Mil-Spec Automotive made its name modifying Hummers, but now the Michigan-based company is branching out to another vehicle. The company announced on Monday it will turn Ford F-150 pickups into "super trucks made for conquering."

The Mil-Spec treatment is only available for the current-generation F-150 with the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. Output is 500 horsepower, up from the stock 395 hp. Mil-Spec was able to achieve that without adding forced induction, but the modified engine requires 91 octane fuel (the stock version can get by on regular unleaded, according to Ford).

The company's modifications increase wheel travel to 11 inches and widen the track by up to 13.5 inches, according to Mil-Spec. The Mil-Spec F-150 is as much about appearance as it is about performance. Mil-Spec said the modified suspension makes its F-150 7.0 inches wider than a Raptor, and as tall as an F-250.

Mil-Spec Automotive Ford F-150

The truck is also available with a Baja Suspension Package as a $6,000 option. This adjustable coilover and shock kit comes with 3.0-inch diameter Fox bypass shocks, remote reservoirs, 10AN hoses, and Eibach springs. All hardware for the kit is powder-coated black with anodized aluminum accents to match the truck's exterior.

Speaking of exterior modifications, the Mil-Spec F-150 gets new fenders, black powder-coated side steps and front and rear bumpers, LED headlights, and black dual exhaust tips. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. An Baja Exterior Appearance Package adds a roof rack, a spare-tire carrier, and a 39-inch LED light-bar system for an additional $8,600.

Buyers can choose from four colors: Agate Black, Magnetic Grey, Lead Foot Grey, and Oxford White.

Mil-Spec Automotive Ford F-150

Interior changes include a custom steering wheel with magnesium shift paddles, billet aluminum control knobs, and leather seats. Each truck also gets a billet number plaque on the center console.

The F-150 starts at $85,000, including a donor vehicle, which starts out as an XLT SuperCrew with the short bed, the 5.0-liter V-8, and a variety of options that include the 302A Luxury package, the XLT Appearance package, the FX4 Off-Road package, the trailer tow package, navigation, blind-spot warnings with rear cross-traffic alerts, and rear park assist, among others. The base price for the pickup is $53,520, so Mil-Spec is adding about $31,500 to the price with its modifications.

The idea is to offer a product that is more affordable than Mil-Spec's previous Hummer builds.

Mil-Spec says it will have two trucks ready by mid May, and once the coronavirus pandemic subsides buyers should be able to get their trucks about a month after ordering. A regular-cab version may also be added in the future.