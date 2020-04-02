A prototype for the next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been spied. The new Ghost should feature the latest tech wizardry, including a surround-view camera system, night vision, and head-up display.

A Lamborghini Miura that was once owned by a member of the Saudi royal family is up for grabs. The classic Italian supercar is in pristine condition and has just 3,578 miles on the odometer.

The Volkswagen Group has dropped the first details on its new PPE platform. Developed by Audi and Porsche, the modular EV platform is due to spawn its first vehicle in 2021.

2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

Alfa Romeo Giulietta to bow out by end of 2020

Rivian reports delay for electric trucks, provides look inside Illinois factory

Hardcore versions of Cadillac CT4 and CT5 could be on GM's delayed vehicles list

Review update: 2020 CX-30 is Mazda’s better, larger small crossover

Hyundai N has fun designing hot versions of the Palisade, Prophecy concept

Electric Jeeps reportedly coming to the US, will be more capable than gas or diesel