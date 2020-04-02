A prototype for the next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been spied. The new Ghost should feature the latest tech wizardry, including a surround-view camera system, night vision, and head-up display.
A Lamborghini Miura that was once owned by a member of the Saudi royal family is up for grabs. The classic Italian supercar is in pristine condition and has just 3,578 miles on the odometer.
The Volkswagen Group has dropped the first details on its new PPE platform. Developed by Audi and Porsche, the modular EV platform is due to spawn its first vehicle in 2021.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spy shots
Low-mileage Lamborghini Miura, once owned by Saudi royals, up for sale
First details on PPE electric car platform for future Audis and Porsches
2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars
Alfa Romeo Giulietta to bow out by end of 2020
Rivian reports delay for electric trucks, provides look inside Illinois factory
Hardcore versions of Cadillac CT4 and CT5 could be on GM's delayed vehicles list
Review update: 2020 CX-30 is Mazda’s better, larger small crossover
Hyundai N has fun designing hot versions of the Palisade, Prophecy concept
Electric Jeeps reportedly coming to the US, will be more capable than gas or diesel