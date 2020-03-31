The 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Nürburgring are two of the most demanding car races in the world, both physically and mentally.

Normally the races are held weeks apart to ensure drivers competing in both have adequate time to recover. That didn't happen last year however as the races were held in back-to-back weekends, with Le Mans up first and then the Nürburgring race coming after.

Porsche has the new documentary “Endurance” that details how its own team, as well as its customer teams, handled the tough situation. It's been put together by British director James Routh, the same person behind the brilliant Formula One documentary “Drive to Survive,” and it's an excellent watch even for the casual race fan.

At Le Mans, Porsche competed in the GTE Pro class with its 911 RSR race car. At the 'Ring, the automaker competed in the SP9 class with its 911 GT3 R racer. But the cars are only part of the story as there are plenty of challenges and setbacks that the drivers and the rest of the team experience, which you get a taste of here.

Unfortunately for Porsche in 2019, it was the number 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra that came first in the GTE Pro class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the overall win and the win in the SP9 class went to the no. 4 Audi Team Phoenix R8 LMS driven by Laurens Vanthoor, Pierre Kaffer, Frank Stippler and Frederic Vervisch.