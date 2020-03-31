Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR Vehicles has celebrated its 10th birthday with a wild wide-body Mustang. The special edition is based on the company's Mustang RTR Spec 5 super muscle car and will be built in a run of just 10 cars.

Aston Martin will be able to survive the next 12 months thanks to a $660 million capital raise that includes an injection of funds from Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian billionaire leads the Racing Point Formula One team and is also the father of current driver Lance Stroll.

Porsche is evaluating an entry in LMDh, the proposed common class to serve as the top category in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship. It means the automaker could soon be competing for outright victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans once more.

2020 Nissan GT-R review

10 features that make you and your new car faster

BYD Blade battery for upcoming Han electric sedan keeps cool, aims for safety

GM will reportedly delay some model updates due to coronavirus

Car shoppers cash in on deals during coronavirus pandemic

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo spy shots

Aptera's hyper-efficient, solar-charged car: Does $2 gas change its appeal?