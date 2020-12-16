Hennessey Performance Engineering has unveiled its new hypercar to be built in Texas. It's called the Venom F5, and it packs a monstrous 1,817 horsepower—an output Hennessey hopes will power the Venom F5 to a top speed well past 300 mph.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, Lamborghini's official motorsport department, has launched what can only be described as the spiritual successor to 2012's much-loved Aventador J. It's a new speedster also based on the Aventador platform, and it packs a healthy 759 hp.

Porsche has committed to LMDh, the common class that will serve as the top category in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship. It means the automaker will once again compete for outright victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an event it's dominated over the years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

