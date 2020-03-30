It's hard to believe it's already been a decade since professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. teamed up with Ford to develop a range of performance and styling upgrades under the RTR Vehicles heading.

To celebrate the milestone, RTR has launched a 10th anniversary edition of its new Mustang RTR Spec 5 super muscle car—and just 10 of the special editions are up for grabs.

Each will be painted in RTR's signature Lead Foot gray with buyers able to choose from one of five accent colors. Other special touches will include custom 10th anniversary graphics and a serialized dash plaque bearing Gittin Jr.'s signature.

Like all Mustang RTR Spec 5 cars, the 10th anniversary edition will pack a 5.0-liter V-8 boasting a Ford Performance Phase 2 supercharger kit that helps liberate 750 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque. A number of drivetrain components will also be upgraded to handle the extra grunt, including the addition of a pair of axle half shafts.

2020 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 10th Anniversary Edition

The car will also feature sport-tuned suspension with new coil-overs and sway bars front and rear. Attached at each hub will be 20-inch forged wheels wearing Nitto NT555 G2 tires (285/30 front and 305/30 rear).

A wide-body kit and RTR's signature grille (with LED accents) will complete the transformation.

The cost of the package is $50,000 on top of the cost of the donor Mustang GT. Handling the upgrades is Lebanon Ford; yes, the same Ohio-based Ford dealer that's been offering ridiculously powerful Ford products at ridiculously affordable prices over the past several years.

“I started RTR 10 years ago as a project of passion,” said Gittin Jr. “This 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for, modern aggressive styling, easily driveable smile inducing power, adjustable performance to suit customer’s needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with.”