The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has just arrived on the scene but Lexani Motorcars has already announced some serious upgrades for the vehicle.

Previewed in a series of computer-generated images, the upgrades include a long-wheelbase conversion that will see the Escalade become significantly longer than even Cadillac's own ESV version.

Exact dimensions haven't been mentioned but Lexani's similar modification for other full-size SUVs, including the previous-generation Escalade, results in 30 inches of extra wheelbase. All that extra room will make the vehicle the perfect mobile office...or party bus.

2021 Cadillac Escalade mobile office by Lexani

Each of Lexani’s creations always begins with a detailed consultation with the client commissioning the work, with the items on offer typically spanning additional tech goodies, premium leathers and fine wood detailing.

For example, we see that four reclining seats have been installed in the cabin in this preview, with two of the seats pointing toward the rear to create a lounge-like atmosphere. Adding to this theme is the large television screen to help make occupants feel right at home. Lexani has also added a starlight headliner similar to what you find in modern Rolls-Royces.

Lexani is currently accepting orders for its Escalade upgrade but the wait for delivery could be a long one. Cadillac said at the 2021 Escalade's reveal that the first examples should be delivered in the fall, though delays are now possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.