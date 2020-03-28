Audi's redesigned RS 3 was spotted this week and is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor. This means a turbo-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

2022 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spotted was the long-awaited Ram 1500 Rebel TRX. Powered by the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, the super pickup truck should make 707 horsepower and reach showrooms before 2022.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Yet another vehicle spied testing this week was Mercedes-AMG's upcoming GT Black Series. The vehicle is tipped to deliver as much as 710 hp from a new V-8.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti detailed how it is expanding the use of 3D printing components for its hypercars. The process enables the automaker to develop parts that are both lighter and stronger than those that use traditional construction methods. One of the new parts is the exhaust heat shield on the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

1953 Jaguar XK120 EV conversion by Lunaz

British firm Lunaz specializes in converting classics to electric power. The company this week announced an expanded fleet of turnkey conversions, one member of which is the 1953 Jaguar XK120.

McLaren F1 GTR Longtail for sale (Photo by Tom Hartley Jnr.)

Another classic in the headlines this week was the McLaren F1. This particular F1 is a GTR Longtail, and it was the first of its kind to be made. It's currently listed for sale.

2019 Toyota Century by Wald International

Wald International recently took on the challenge of enhancing the Century, aka Toyota's boss car. The Japanese tuning firm only worked on the exterior, leaving the interior and powertrain unchanged. We aren't complaining, though.

Aston Martin turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6

Aston Martin unveiled an in-house developed V-6. The engine's first stop will be the Valhalla hypercar, where it will be paired with a hybrid system to help deliver over 1,000 hp.