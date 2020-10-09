The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX already comes with plenty of bells and whistles straight out of the box, but the phrase “less is more” isn't really appropriate with this truck. That's why we could imagine many of the official accessories developed by Mopar will prove popular with owners.

Mopar has over 600 accessories for the latest 1500, and over 100 of these have been developed specifically for the TRX. As official parts, they're designed to be easy to install, i.e. no required cutting, and have been engineered and tested by the factory. They also come with a factory warranty.

Just some of the items we're sure will prove popular are a bed sport bar ($1,195), bed spare tire mount ($995), bed rails with adjustable tie downs ($250), rear bed step ($395), running boards ($995), aluminum rock rails ($1,195), and a lighting kit ($595). Sure some of those items may seem expensive, but this is a $71,690 truck we're talking about. The $165 for rubber floor mats does seem a bit excessive, though.

The TRX comes powered by the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. Here it's tuned to deliver 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, and will see the TRX accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph that's limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires. Not bad for a full-size truck.

Deliveries of the TRX start late this year. The first examples to be delivered will be the Launch Edition, a fully loaded special priced from $92,010 and sold out within hours.