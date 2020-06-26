Ford has unveiled a new generation of its best-selling F-150. The new pickup truck dons conservative looks but the cabin and powertrain technology has taken a major step forward. Included in the range is the long-awaited plug-in hybrid F-150, which sports a twin-turbocharged V-6 and electric motor combo.

To steal some of Ford's thunder, Ram has announced the reveal date of its Rebel TRX. The Raptor rival (some might say “killer”) debuts this summer and buyers might be able to choose from two powertrains, one being the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with a full 707 horsepower of grunt.

Cadillac's set to launch an electric crossover SUV based on General Motors' third-generation EV platform. The Tesla Model X rival will be called the Lyriq, and we now know when it will be revealed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

