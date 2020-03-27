The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro came into focus; the 2022 Ram Rebel TRX was spied; and the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette has already been turbocharged. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro will receive minor updates, though none of them will change the way it looks. A 10-speed automatic transmission will be available for the first time on SS models with the 1LE Track Performance Package, while convertibles will get a new color for the soft top: Wild Cherry Tintcoat. Inside, every Camaro will feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 3LT and 2SS models will have wireless charging for mobile devices.

Apple released iOS 13.4 this week. The latest update to the iPhone's operating system enables third-party navigation applications to integrate into CarPlay's Dashboard. The Dashboard screen allows users to view the media player and navigation map at the same time. Developers will need to update their apps to take advantage of the Dashboard support.

The Hellcat-powered 2022 Ram Rebel TRX was spotted undergoing testing on public roads in production trim. The massive off-road tires, beefy suspension, flared fenders, and hood scoop were all visible despite the heavy camouflage. In the Rebel TRX, the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 will send its 707 horsepower to all four wheels.

Aston Martin revealed a new V-6 engine that will be the centerpiece of its upcoming hypercar lineup. Designed in-house with the codename TM01, the turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 will be paired with hybrid and plug-in hybrid hardware to meet future emissions requirements and increase power.

Hennessey Performance Engineering has already installed a twin-turbo setup in the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. It took only 30 hours for the team to install the twin-turbo upgrade. Running just 5 psi of boost, the 6.2-liter V-8 made 643 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. The Texas-based tuner told Motor Authority "this is just the beginning." Expect hp to reach 1,200.