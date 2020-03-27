After temporarily shutting plants earlier in March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the first automakers are starting to announce dates for their reopening.

Among them were Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen, whose workers all downed tools the week starting March 16.

Ferrari said Friday it plans to resume production on April 14 at its plant in Maranello, Italy, assuming it is safe to do so and that suppliers are able to deliver all necessary parts.

Ferrari plant in Maranello, Italy

FCA said Thursday that it also intends to resume production on Apr. 14. at its plants in the United States and Canada. An announcement on the resumption of production at FCA's other plants will be made at a later date.

Ford said Thursday it will resume production at its plant in Mexico on Apr. 6 and then follow with the resumption of production at several major plants in the U.S. on Apr. 14.

Honda said Thursday it plans to resume production at its plants in the U.S. and Canada on Apr. 7, while VW said Wednesday that it plans to resume production at its plant in the U.S. on Apr. 5. Elsewhere, the German auto giant will resume production at most plants on Apr. 9.

Polestar 2 production at plant in Luqiao, China

Meanwhile, Polestar is already producing cars in China. On Monday, it completed the first customer examples of its Polestar 2 electric sport sedan.

In each case, the automakers are continuing to monitor the situation and are prepared to take additional steps as necessary, meaning the dates could be pushed out further depending on the state of the pandemic and any local stay-in-place orders still active.

Even though car production may resume in Apr., many events on the automotive calendar are expected to remain cancelled or postponed, especially in the world of motorsports where large gatherings are common. We have a growing list of all the motorsport events that have been affected by the coronavirus, which you can access here.